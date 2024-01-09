Updated Snow Totals in St. Cloud So Far this Season

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says we officially had 2.2 inches of snow in St. Cloud on Monday.

Some other snow totals in central Minnesota on Monday:

Avon - 3.5"

Luxemburg - 3.5"

Richmond - 3"

Albany - 2.6"

Kimball - 2.5"

Melrose - 2.5"

Sartell - 2.2"

Clear Lake - 2.1"

Rice - 2.0"

We also had 0.8 inches of snow at the St. Cloud Regional Airport on Friday and Saturday.

That brings our snow total so far in January to 3.0 inches.

We average about 2.3 inches of snow by this point in the month, so we're trending slightly above normal. (St. Cloud averages 9.0 inches total for the entire month.)

For the season, St. Cloud is now at 8.7 inches of snow. We're still nearly 11 inches below normal for the season to date.

We do have a 40 percent chance of snow in the forecast for Wednesday. Light snow of about a half inch is possible with this system.

We are then expected to go into a dry and very cold stretch of weather into next week.

By the way, by this time last year, we already had 41.5 inches of snow in St. Cloud which of course went on to be the snowiest season on record in the city.

