St. Cloud Man Accused of Wielding an Axe Toward a Woman

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly chasing a woman with a tactical axe.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 800 block of 8th Street South at around 8:20 p.m. Friday for an assault in progress. Officers arrived and found 32-year-old Christopher Kenne walking from the area.

The victim told police that Kenne confronted her outside her home about her and her sister "bad-mouthing" him. Kenne is accused of pushing the victim and grabbing her clothes.

Court records show the victim hit Kenne in an attempt to get away. Kenne then allegedly pulled out the hatchet and chased the victim into the residence where a roommate threw a small safe at him to help the victim.

Eventually, Kenne walked away and was then detained by responding officers. He faces a charge of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items