MLK Community Celebration in St. Cloud Spans Several Days

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several events spread out over a number of days have been planned to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Junior in St. Cloud.

Activities start this Saturday with activities for families at the Atwood Center at St. Cloud State University. The SCSU Men's Basketball team will also host the "I Have a Dream" game on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Halenbeck Hall.

Sunday is Spirit Day at Jubilee Church at 3:00 p.m. This event will also be live-streamed via Facebook.

On Monday they'll host the annual MLK Breakfast at the River's Edge Convention Center starting at 8:15 a.m.

Spokeswoman Chocoletta Simpson says the keynote speaker will be author and journalist Lee Hawkins.

I think he's excited to reiterate MLK's commitment to nonviolence, social change, and his commitment to creating a better world for our children.

Besides the keynote address, there will be the announcement of the 2024 MLK Celebration Humanitarian Award/Essay and Art winners, live music, dance, and community conversation.

Organizers are hoping to get attendance back up to the 1,000 people level that they had before the pandemic.

A new event this year is on Wednesday, January 17th at the Paramount Theatre with the showing of the movie "Selma". That will start at 7:00 p.m. a chronicle of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965.

All of the events are free and open to everyone, but they do ask that you register ahead of time for each of the events that you plan on attending.

