Take a Shot of Schnapps: Today’s Pet of the Week!

You don't have to be a degenerate teenager trying to get hammered in the middle of nowhere to appreciate today's Pet of the Week: Schnapps!

Schnapps is a neutered, 44 pound Mixed Breed pupper who's just over 18 months old. Schnapps came to Tri-County Humane Society with his best buddy Spike. You're more than welcome to adopt both Schnapps and Spike if you'd like!

The boys lived on a farm, but the farm life wasn't a good fit for them. Schnapps has discovered the joys of staying indoors with his humans and prefers that to the outdoors lifestyle. They're both very friendly around people and just love to be included in everything! Schnapps is used to being very active, so he'll need lots of mental and physical exercise. He has not lived around other dogs, cats, or young children; so he'll need slow, proper introductions to his new extended family!

GoodPup

Tri-County Humane Society wants you and your new family member to succeed, so they've teamed up with GoodPup to provide a customizable, affordable, and positive dog training program that you both can work on from home!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.

Tri-County Humane Society is located at 735 8th Street Northeast in St Cloud. Call them at (320) 252-0896 for questions or to make a deposit for your new family member!

