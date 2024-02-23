Update: Police Arrest Second St. Cloud Shootout Suspect

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police say the second suspect in a shootout outside the St. Cloud public library has been arrested.

Officers identified a 17-year-old St. Cloud boy as the second shooter.

He was arrested without incident on Thursday in the 1200 block of East Division Street. Members of the St. Cloud Police Department Investigative Unit, Community Response Team, and SWAT team assisted in the arrest.

The exchange of gunfire happened Saturday evening at around 5:00 p.m.

No one was hurt in the incident and earlier this week, the first suspect, 18-year-old Jatrell Mitchell was arrested in the town of St. Anthony.

The 17-year-old faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, 2nd-degree assault, and being a felon in possession of a gun.

