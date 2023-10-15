Police: Accidental Early Morning Shooting Sends Woman to Hospital

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Police are investigating after a shooting sent a woman to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of East St. Germain Street shortly before 2:00 a.m.

When officers arrived at the apartment parking lot, they found a 49-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her hip. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Authorities say a gun was also found at the scene.

The police department says they believe the shooting was an accident and there is no threat to the public.

