Police: Accidental Early Morning Shooting Sends Woman to Hospital
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Police are investigating after a shooting sent a woman to the hospital early Sunday morning.
The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of East St. Germain Street shortly before 2:00 a.m.
When officers arrived at the apartment parking lot, they found a 49-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her hip. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Authorities say a gun was also found at the scene.
The police department says they believe the shooting was an accident and there is no threat to the public.
