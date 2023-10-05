St. Cloud Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Gunshots

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Police are investigating an incident where gunshots were fired in south St. Cloud Wednesday night.

The incident happened near the 900 and 1000 block of 11th Avenue South at around 6:00 p.m.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that two groups exchanged gunfire with one group firing from a vehicle on University Drive and the second group firing shots from the sidewalk.

There are currently no reports of any injuries, but two vehicles that were parked in the area were damaged by the gunfire.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Minnesota's 25 Most Fatal Highways Explore the alarming data on Minnesota's deadliest highways and the efforts to improve safety. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 13 Best Public Elementary Schools in Minnesota Check out the best public elementary schools in Minnesota. Gallery Credit: Stacker