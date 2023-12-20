Level Three Predatory Offender Moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Level 3 Predatory Offender is moving to St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department says 32-year-old Nathan Braun is moving to the 100 block of 12th Avenue North next week.

Authorities say Braun engaged in sexual conduct with a known teenage girl over a period of time. Records show that conduct included Braun showing her explicit materials and sexual penetration. Authorities say he used attention and affection to get her alone and unmonitored.

He has served his sentence and is not wanted by authorities. An informational video is available here.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Community Crime Impact Team of the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4148 or the St. Cloud Police Department Information Desk at 320-345-4444.

