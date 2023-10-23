St. Cloud Police Release Shooting Victim’s Identity

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Antonio Harris Jr. of Buffalo. Two other shooting victims were treated and released from St. Cloud Hospital.

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 700 block of 6th Avenue South just before 4:00 a.m. When police arrived, they found several people at the home.

Authorities say a disagreement during the gathering at the home led to a shooting.

Police say there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information on the crime is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.

