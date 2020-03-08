UMD Routs SCSU 6-1

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team fell to the no. 5 University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs in their final regular-season game on Saturday.

UMD dominated the rink in the contest. The Bulldogs netted two in the first period and two more to start the second with a 4-0 lead over the Huskies.

At the 16:43 mark of the middle period, SCSU got on the board to prevent a shutout with a goal from Micah Miller and assists from Nick Poehling and Jack Poehling.

Duluth lit the lamp once more in the second and then locked up the game 6-1 with a goal in the final period.

David Hrenak made 19 saves and allowed four goals. Joey Lamoreaux made 11 saves and gave up two goals.

The Huskies finish the season 13-15-6 and 10-12-2 NCHC. On Friday they will face either Western Michigan or Denver in a best-of-three series in the first round of the NCHC Playoffs. That game will be available on The River 96.7 FM