NICU Telehealth Services Now Available at Monticello Birth Center

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- The littlest central Minnesotans will no longer have to travel as far to get seen by a doctor in critical situations.

CentraCare recently launched telehealth services connecting Monticello Birth Center with St. Cloud Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

With the new technology, staff in Monticello can use a tablet and the internet to get immediate feedback and provide care to their patients in real-time at their location.

Previously, care providers would have to try to describe symptoms over the phone to the NICU team or ask families to drive to a different facility.

Monticello is now the fourth CentraCare location without a NICU to offer round-the-clock access to the St. Cloud team.

