Two Women Hurt in Stearns County Crash

NORTH FORK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two young women were hurt in a Stearns County crash on Monday morning.

The sheriff's office says it happened around 11:40 a.m. on Johnfield Road northeast of Brooten.

Authorities say an SUV driven by 19-year-old Alexis Lhotka of Morris left the road on a curve near 443rd Avenue and entered the ditch.

Lhotka and her passenger, 20-year-old Amy Noujdi of Minneapolis both were taken to Glenwood Hospital for treatment of what's believed to be minor injuries.

Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures