Camper Trailer Destroyed in Fire in Southeastern Stearns County

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A camper trailer was destroyed in a fire in Stearns County on Sunday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the report of a fire outside a home in the 200 block of 222nd Street East in Lynden Township came in shortly before 3:00 a.m.

Authorities say the homeowner, 41-year-old Robert Emslander, was working on his pop-up camper when the inside of the trailer caught on fire. The sheriff's office says the smoke and flames spread rapidly and Emslander was not able to put it out by himself.

The Clearwater Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to put out the fire. No one was hurt in the incident. Authorities say the camper is considered a total loss.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff