Head-On Crash Sends Freeport Man to the Hospital

OAK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a head-on crash south of Freeport Wednesday. It happened just after 3:00 p.m. on County Road 11 in Oak Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a van driven by 35-year-old Tatum Holdvogt of Melrose was heading north on County Road 11 when she lost control and crossed over the center line.

The van collided head-on with a car driven by 72-year-old Gerald Dobmeier of Freeport.

Dobmeier was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Holdvogt and her three young passengers, ages 3, 2, and 1 were not hurt.

The sheriff's office says snow and slippery conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash.

