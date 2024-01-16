Eden Valley Man Hurt After Crashing Van Near Cold Spring

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An Eden Valley man was hurt after he lost control of his van and crashed just northeast of Cold Spring.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on County Road 2 at Island Lake Road at around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff's office says the driver, 25-year-old Dylan Hann, was heading south in a Chevy Express van when he hit a patch of ice and snow on the shoulder, lost control, and entered the ditch. The van continued southbound over Island Lake Road, climbed a berm, and came to rest.

Hann was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker