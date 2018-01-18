TwinsFest This Weekend at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fans from all over Minnesota can flock to see famous Twins both past and present, and a lot more this weekend to get hyped up for the upcoming season.

The annual TwinsFest is happening at Target Field this weekend, the largest fundraiser of the year for the Twins Community Fund. Friday, there will be a tribute to the Twins in the Hall of Fame. A special photo session with Bert Blyleven , Rod Carew , Paul Molitor and Jack Morris will be the highlight of the day.

Saturday, the first base lounge will hold some themed autograph chances. Some of the Twins in that will be Brian Dozier , Byron Buxton , and 2017's 1st overall pick Royce Lewis . Torii Hunter and some other early 2000's Twins will be a part of the day as well.

Sunday is kids day, which will feature a special M&M boys reunion autograph line with Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau . TwinsFest runs Friday from 4:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

New in 2018 is the VR Home Run Derby, and the Mascot VR, where fans can see what the field experience is like through the eyes of a mascot. The first 1,500 fans each day get a free Twins stocking cap.

Adult tickets are $20 a piece, with kids 12 and under $10. This year's TwinsFest will have over 60 current and former Twins' players and coaches.