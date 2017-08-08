Twins Win With Another Comeback Monday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 Monday night at Target Field. The Twins erased early 3-0 and 4-1 deficits to pull off the win.

The Brewers took advantage of three Twins errors early in the game to stake themselves to the early lead. However, Ervin Santana kept Minnesota in the game with six strong innings (two earned runs on six hits and one walk) and the Twins pulled ahead with a pair of runs in the seventh inning.

Jorge Polanco paced the Minnesota offense with a four-hit game and a pair of runs batted in.

The Twins host Milwaukee again Tuesday night at Target Field. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10.