Twins Win, Wild And Wolves Back At It Monday – Monday Sports Blast

On Sunday the Minnesota Twins beat the Brewers and the NCAA crowned a women's basketball champion. Monday sees the Wolves back at Target Center with fans in the seats for the first time and the Wild taking on the Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center.

- The Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-2 Sunday to wrap up their three-game series in Wisconsin with a 2-1 record. Mitch Garver and Miguel Sano hit home runs for the Twins in the win and Luis Arraez added three hits. Michael Pineda pitched five solid innings to earn the win, allowing just one run on four hits.

The Twins will play against the Tigers in Detroit on Monday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. on WJON.

- The Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team beat Arizona 54-53 to win the NCAA women's basketball national championship.

MONDAY

- The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Sacramento Kings at Target Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Wolves are 12-38 on the season, while the Kings check in at 22-28.

The Timberwolves will welcome up to 3,000 fans to Target Center for the first time this season, although plenty of tickets are still available.

- The Minnesota Wild welcome the Colorado Avalanche to Xcel Energy Center for a 7 p.m. puck drop. Minnesota is 23-11-2 so far this season and the Avalanche is currently 25-8-4.

Monday's game can be heard on WJON.

- The NCAA men's basketball championship game is set for 8:20 p.m. between Gonzaga and Baylor. The game can be heard on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.