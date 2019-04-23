Twins Win Fourth Straight

The Twins beat the Houston Astros 9-5 Monday night at Minute Maid Park for their fourth straight win. The Twins are now 13-7 on the season and 1.5 games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central standings.

The Twins jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a CJ Cron double, then made it 3-0 in the second inning on Jason Castro's solo home run. Minnesota would add four runs in the top of the sixth inning on singles from Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz.

Polanco finished the game 4-5 with four runs batted in, including an eighth-inning home run, and Jake Odorizzi earned the win for the Twins after tossing 5.2 IP and allowing two runs on eight hits.

The Twins will play at Houston again Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on WJON.