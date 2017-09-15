Twins Walk-Off For Another Win Thursday

The Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Thursday night at Target Field for their third straight win. The win increases the Twins' lead in the wild card race to three games over the Los Angeles Angels.

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton provided the heroics on Thursday with a two-out, solo home run in the bottom of the tenth inning. The game went into extra innings when Minnesota closer Matt Belisle surrendered a solo home run to Justin Smoak in the top of the ninth inning.

The Twins will host the Blue Jays again on Friday night at Target Field. First pitch is slated for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON.