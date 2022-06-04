Twins Top Toronto, Rox Stay Undefeated in Home Opener

The St. Cloud Rox kept up their hot start to the season with a win over the Mud Puppies in their home opener, while the Minnesota Twins snapped a three-game losing streak with a win in Toronto on Friday.

RECAPS:

- The Rox earned a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies in their home opener Friday night. John Nett and O'Neill Burgos led St. Cloud with two runs each. Janzen Keisel allowed no hits or runs through the first five innings. The Rox improve to 5-0 and will take Saturday off before returning to Joe Faber Field to host the Mankato Moondogs on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 3:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Twins homered their way to a 9-3 win over the Blue Jays to open up the weekend series. Kyle Garlick and José Miranda each tallied two home runs and three RBIs, while Byron Buxton added a single home run and two RBIs. The Twins improve to 31-23 and the Blue Jays fall to 30-21. The teams will take the field for game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

