Twins Top Tigers Tuesday At Target Field

The Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 6-0 Tuesday night at Target Field. The win improves the Twins to 21-23 on the season.

Lance Lynn turned in his finest performance of the season for Minnesota, tossing 6.2 innings and allowing just five hits and a walk while striking out four Tigers hitters.

With the game still scoreless in the bottom of the fifth inning, Ehire Adrianza broke the stalemate with a double to right field to score Mitch Garver. Brian Dozier's double scored Adrianza and Byron Buxton to make the score 2-0. The Twins would add three more runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Offensively, the Twins were led by Dozier, who plated three runs with a pair of hits, and Adrianza's two hits and two runs batted in.

The Twins will host the Tigers again Wednesday afternoon, looking for the series sweep. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.