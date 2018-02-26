Twins Top Rays Sunday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Sunday afternoon in an exhibition game in Fort Myers. The Twins are now 1-1 this spring.

Former St. Cloud River Bat Mitch Garver, who is competing for the backup catcher job behind Jason Castro, hit his first home run of the spring to pace the Twins offense. Eduardo Escobar added a double and run batted in to help Minnesota to the win.

Kyle Gibson made his first start of the season and allowed no runs and no hits in two innings of work. He was followed by Addison Reed, who allowed just a single hit in a four-pitch inning and Twins debut.

The Twins will host the St. Louis Cardinals in Fort Myers Monday afternoon. First pitch is slated for noon.