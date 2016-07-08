Twins Top Rangers To Remain On A Roll [VIDEO]

The Twins beat the Texas Rangers 10-1 Thursday night in Arlington. The win was Twins' fifth in their past six games.

Max Kepler led the Minnesota offense with three hits including a two-run home run. Kurt Suzuki and Kennys Vargas also had home runs in the win for the Twins.

Starting pitcher Tyler Duffey earned the win with sixth scoreless innings while allowing only two hits.

The Twins play at Texas again Friday night. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.