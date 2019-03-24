Twins Top Orioles

The Minnesota Twins got back in the win column with a spring training win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Twins took an early lead in the game that they would never relinquish. The first two innings were scoreless, but Minnesota put up a huge four runs in the third. Baltimore responded with two to cut the lead to 4-2.

The Twins ran in four again in the fourth inning and that was all they needed. The Orioles scored five more runs, but could not catch up. Minnesota won by a margin of 8-7.

Jonathan Schoop , Jason Castro , and Byron Buxton all scored two for the Twins. Max Kepler and Nelson Cruz each added one.

The Twins will play in their second-to-last spring training game on Sunday afternoon. Pre-game starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.