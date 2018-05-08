Twins Top Cardinals For Fourth Straight Win

The Minnesota Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 Monday night at Busch Stadium for their fourth straight win. The victory improves Minnesota to 13-17 on the season and pulls them within 1.5 games of Cleveland for first place in the American League Central.

Granite City Sports Podcast- Monday, May 7th Fernando Romero was excellent again for the Twins in his second MLB start, allowing no runs on three hits with three walks and nine strikeouts. Romero is now 2-0 on the season and has not allowed a run in either of his starts.

The Twins' offense was led by Robbie Grossman's three hits and two runs batted in, while Eddie Rosario continued his recent stretch of hot hitting with a pair of hits.

The Twins will look to win their fifth straight game Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis. First pitch is slated for 12:15 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 11:30.