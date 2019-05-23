Twins Slug 8 Homers, Sweep Angels

The Minnesota Twins took down the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon to finish the series with a sweep. They have now won eight of their last nine.

The Twins got out to a big lead early in the game. They hit two home runs and put up six runs in the second inning. Two more home runs extended that lead to 8-0 in the third. The Angels scored their first points in the second frame, closing the gap to 8-2.

Minnesota added one in the sixth to push the lead to 9-2. Then in the seventh inning, they hit three more home runs and added five runs. In the top of the eighth, the Twins smashed another solo home run to extend their lead to 15-2. They added just one more run in the ninth.

Los Angeles tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth. They hit a solo home run and a grand slam to close the gap to 16-7, but that's all they would get and Minnesota walked away with the win.

The Twins hit six or more home runs in a game for the fourth time this season. They tied the single-game franchise record of eight home runs set in 1963 for the second time this season. Their homerun total climbs to 98 on the year.

Jonathan Schoop finished with two home runs and four RBIs. Miguel Sano also had two home runs. He finished with three runs and three RBIs. Jorge Polanco hit a home run and tallied three RBIs. Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario each hit a home run and finished with two RBIs. C.J. Cron also added a home run.

Martin Perez pitched for five innings and tallied three strikeouts and six hits. Ryne Harper , Tyler Duffey , Austin Adams , and Mike Morin combined for four strikeouts and four hits in four innings.

The Twins improve to 33-16 and now lead the AL Central by eight games. They will return home on Friday night to kick off a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.