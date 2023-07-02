Twins Shutout Orioles, Lynx Win Third Straight, Rox Fall to Minot

The Minnesota Twins shut out Baltimore in game two of the weekend series, the Minnesota Lynx tallied their third win in a row on a trip to Phoenix, and the St. Cloud Rox came up short in the final game of their home stand on Saturday.

RECAPS:

- The Twins blanked the Orioles 1-0 on the road in game two of the series on Saturday. After three scoreless innings, Joey Gallo hit a solo home run to get Minnesota on the board in the fourth with the only run of the day. Bailey Ober struck out eight batters and allowed just two hits through seven innings on the mound. The Twins improve to 42-42 and the Orioles fall to 48-33. The teams will finish the series with game three in Baltimore on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Lynx earned their third straight win over Phoenix on the road Saturday night. Minnesota opened up a slight 25-22 lead in the first quarter. By the half, the Lynx had increased their advantage to 46-37. The Mercury rallied in the third, outscoring Minnesota 20-15 to close the gap to 61-57. The Lynx closed out the game strong and ultimately came up with the 86-76 win. Diamond Miller led all scorers with 25 points for Minnesota. Napheesa Collier added 16 points and a team-high 9 rebounds. Brittney Griner led Phoenix with 23 points. The Lynx improve to 7-9 and are now tied with Chicago for 6th place overall while the Mercury fall to a league-worst 3-12 mark. Minnesota will have a few days off before returning to Target Center to host Indiana (5-10) on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

- The Rox fell to Minot 5-2 in extra innings at home Saturday to split the series. St. Cloud got on the scoreboard first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. The Hot Tots tied it up in the top of the third. Neither team made it home in the following six frames, sending the game to extra innings. Minot put the game away in the top of the tenth with four runs. The Rox tried to get things going on their next trip to the plate but only secured one run. John Nett and Ben Vujovich each ran one in for St. Cloud in the loss. Cade Lommel gave up one run in the first 4.1 innings, and Alex Ramos allowed four runs on four hits in the final two innings of the day. The Rox fall to 20-12 and will hit the road to face Waterloo on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:05 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM KXSS.

