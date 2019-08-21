Twins Shutout by White Sox, Drop Series 2-1

The Minnesota Twins lost to the Chicago White Sox in a rare shutout and dropped the series 2-1 at home on Wednesday.

Chicago scored four points in three innings. Minnesota was unable to get their offense going and only managed three hits in the game. The Twins lost it 4-0.

Jake Odorizzi finished the day with six strikeouts and five hits in five innings. Ryne Harper, Sam Dyson, Tyler Duffey, and Trevor May combined for five strikeouts and two hits in the final four innings.

The Twins fall to 77-50 but still lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. They will kick off a three-game home series against the Detroit Tigers on Friday. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.