Twins Should Call Up Berrios

The Twins need a starting pitcher for the weekend series against Cleveland at Target Field. The top pitching prospect in the organization is Jose Berrios and he's been hot at Triple-A Rochester. The 21-year old fired 7 shutout innings with 9 strikeouts in his last start for the Red Wings. His last start was Saturday and he'd be available as early as Friday against Cleveland. The Twins don't list a probable starter for any of the weekend games against Cleveland.

Berrios has a 3.02 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 44 2/3 innings with 43 strikeouts. Berrios may not be ready to handle major league hitters but we won't know until he gets his chance. News of Berrios' promotion could come as early as today.