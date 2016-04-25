Twins Send Struggling Buxton Down to Minors

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have reportedly optioned top prospects Byron Buxton and Max Kepler to AAA Rochester.

The 22-year-old Buxton has started in center field for all but two of the team's games this season, batting only .156 and striking out 24 times in 45 at-bats.

Kepler, 23, has only two hits in 12 at-bats this season -- both of them doubles.

Reporter Rhett Bollinger tweets the team will activate utility man Danny Santana from the disabled list and call up reliever Alex Meyer to fill out the roster.

The 26-year-old Meyer had posted a 1.04 ERA over 17-plus innings in Rochester this season.