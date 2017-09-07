Twins Salvage Series Finale With Rays Wednesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-6 Wednesday night at Tropicana Field. The win snapped a three game losing streak for Minnesota and put the Twins back in front of the Angels for the final wild card playoff spot in the American League.

Brian Dozier sparked Minnesota's offense with a leadoff home run, Eduardo Escobar finished with three hits and three runs batted in, and Ehire Adrianza hit a three-run home run.

The Twins will play at Kansas City Thursday night to begin a four game series. First pitch is slated for 7:15 on AM 1240 WJON.