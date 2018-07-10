Twins Run Winning Streak To Five Monday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 3-1 Monday night at Target Field for their fifth straight win. The Twins are now 40-48 on the season, 8.5 games behind Cleveland in the American League Central standings.

Jose Berrios was excellent for the Twins in winning his ninth game of the season, tossing seven innings of one-run, six-hit ball with eight strikeouts and no walks issued.

Joe Mauer and Eduardo Escobar each had three hits and a run batted in, while Eddie Rosario added the other run batted in for Minnesota.

The Twins will host the Royals again Tuesday night in Minneapolis. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30.