Twins Rout Philly, Rox Get Swept in Regular Season Finale

The Twins nearly shut out the Phillies in game two of the weekend series on Saturday, while the St. Cloud Rox got swept by the Minnesota Mud Puppies in their final game of the season.

RECAPS:

- The Twins redeemed themselves in game two, earning an 8-1 win over Philadelphia. Max Kepler got things going for Minnesota with an RBI groundout in the first inning. After a couple of quiet innings, Matt Wallner and Joey Gallo each hit a solo home run to extend the Twins' lead to 3-0. Minnesota had another hot streak in the fifth inning. Carlos Correa hit a solo homer, Wallner had an RBI single, and Gallo knocked out a three-run home run to bring his RBI total to four on the day and bring the lead to 8-0. The Phillies avoided the shutout with an RBI groundout from Rodolfo Castro in the bottom of the fifth. The Twins improve to 61-58 and Philadelphia falls to 65-53. The teams will close out the series with game three on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Rox fell to the Mud Puppies 13-7 in the regular season finale on Saturday. The Mud Puppies got on the board first, scoring two runs in the first inning. The Rox closed the gap to 2-1 in the bottom of the frame, but trailed the entire game. Noah Greise and Jackson Hauge each tallied two RBIs for St. Cloud in the loss. Tyler Hemmesch was only on the mound for two innings, striking out five batters and allowing seven runs on two hits while giving up four walks. The Rox end the regular season 43-25 and will make their fourth-straight Northwoods League playoff appearance. St. Cloud will face Willmar in the best-of-three sub-divisional series. The action starts with game one on Sunday at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM KXSS.

