Twins Recover to Beat Mets, Lynx Fall in Chicago

The Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Mets at home Friday, while the Lynx fell to Chicago in their second-to-last regular season matchup. On Saturday, the University of Minnesota, St. John's University, and North Dakota State University football teams will each look to earn their second win of the season.

RECAPS:

- The Twins came from behind to beat the Mets 5-2 at home on Friday. Royce Lewis put Minnesota on the board first with an RBI double in the bottom of the opening inning. After two scoreless innings, New York responded with two runs to take the lead in the fourth before Carlos Correa knocked one out of the park and tied the score up 2-2. Minnesota went on a run in the bottom of the seventh, with a run scored on an error, another RBI double from Lewis, and an RBI single from Max Kepler to secure the win. The Twins improve to 74-67 and the Mets fall to 64-76. The teams will continue the series with game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Lynx have already clinched a spot in the 2023 post-season but fell 92-87 on the road to the Chicago Sky Friday. Minnesota held a 19-16 lead after the opening quarter, but stumbled in the second, trailing 44-39 at the half. The Lynx fought hard in the final two quarters, but could not catch Chicago. Napheesa Collier led all scorers with 28 points for Minnesota, and Diamond Miller added 24. The Lynx fall to 19-20 and currently sit in sixth place. Minnesota could hop up to the no. 5 seed if they win their final matchup against the eliminated Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream lose to the no. 3 Dallas Wings. Tip-off for the regular season finale is set for noon on Sunday.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gophers (1-0) will look to put together a winning streak when they host Eastern Michigan (1-0) Saturday evening. Both teams are riding high on week one home stadium wins. This marks the first matchup between Minnesota and EMU in program history. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The no. 4 Johnnies (1-0) will visit no. 8 UW-Whitewater (1-0) in their final non-conference matchup of the season. The Johnnies are 2-4 overall against the Warhawks. Whitewater is undefeated at home in the series. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m.

- The no. 2 Bison (1-0) will host Maine (0-1) in their home opener Saturday. The matchup also marks the 34th annual Trees Bowl game. Each year, the bowl is sponsored by the North Dakota Forest Service. The Bison are 29-3 overall in the Trees Bowl and have won the last 14 straight games. This is the first matchup between the two programs. Kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m. in Fargo. Game coverage will be joined in progress on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM KXSS.

