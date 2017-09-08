Twins Rally To Top Royals Thursday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Thursday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. The Twins now lead the Los Angeles Angels by one full game in the wild card standings.

Brian Dozier's sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning with the bases loaded and one out scored Max Kepler to tie the game. After Joe Mauer was intentionally walked, Jorge Polanco came through with a two-run single to give the Twins the eventual win.

The Twins will play at Kansas City again on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.