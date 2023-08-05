Twins Rally to Beat AZ, Rox Split with La Crosse, Lynx Fall in NY

The Minnesota Twins opened the weekend home series against the Diamondbacks with a win Friday, while the St. Cloud Rox dropped game two to split their series with the Loggers, and the Minnesota Lynx came up short at home against New York.

RECAPS:

- The Twins rallied to beat Arizona 3-2 at home in the series opener Friday The Diamondbacks got on the board first with a solo home run from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the second inning. Minnesota responded with a solo homer of their own from Jorge Polanco in the third to tie it up. The visitors scored again in the fourth and retook the lead 2-1. Max Kepler hit one out of the park in the sixth inning to tie the score up 2-2. Then in the seventh Michael A. Taylor hit the go-ahead home run to seal the win 3-2. Bailey Ober struck out three batters and allowed two runs on six hits through the first five innings. The Minnesota bullpen combined for four strikeouts and three hits in the remainder of the game. The Twins improve to 57-54 and will host Arizona in game two on Saturday. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Rox dropped game two 5-4 to the Loggers to earn the series split Friday. St. Cloud took an early 3-0 lead in the opening innings of the game. La Crosse finally got on the board with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth to start closing the gap. The Rox made it home again in the fifth to push out to a 4-1 lead. After that, the Loggers successfully rallied, scoring three runs in the seventh to tie up the score and one more in the eighth to lock up the win. Haiden Hunt led St. Cloud with two runs. Connor Wietgrefe struck out nine batters and allowed just one run on five hits in the first six innings, while the bullpen struck out just three batters, and allowed four runs on three hits. The Rox fall to 37-23 and will hit the road for game one of the weekend series against Bismarck on Saturday. First-pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM KXSS.

- The Lynx came up short, losing 76-66 at home to the Liberty on Friday. The game stayed close early with Minnesota trailing 25-21 after the opening quarter. The Lynx outscored New York in the second quarter and held a 42-41 lead at the break. New York's defense stepped up in the second half, allowing Minnesota to score just 24 points in the final two quarters. Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 18 points while Napheesa Collier led Minnesota with 18 points. The Lynx fall to 13-15 and will face the Sky in Chicago on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

