Twins Rally Late to Beat O’s

BALTIMORE, MD -- The Minnesota Twins have taken the first two games of the series with the Baltimore Orioles after a late-inning rally led to a 4-3 victory on Friday night.

The game was a pitching duel until the sixth inning. The Twins held a slim 1-0 lead when Orioles outfielder Gerardo Parra hit a three-run home run off of Tommy Milone .

In the eighth inning with Baltimore leading 3-1, the Twins started a rally.

Rookie Miguel Sano coaxed a lead off walk off Orioles reliever Darren O'Day . Trevor Plouffe blooped a single to right field and Torii Hunter was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Eddie Rosario .

Rosario hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Sano to make the score 3-2. Plouffe astutely advanced to third base and Hunter moved up to second on the throw to third.

Catcher Kurt Suzuki came up with the big hit -- an RBI single to right-center that scored Plouffe and Hunter to give Minnesota the 4-3 lead.

The much-maligned Twins bullpen struck out four of the last six Baltimore batters to get Minnesota back to a .500 record with the win.

The Twins (61-61) will play game three of the four-game series tonight at 6:05 p.m. with Kyle Gibson (8-9) taking the mound for Minnesota against Orioles starter Chris Tillman (9-7).