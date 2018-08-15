Twins Push Past Pirates Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 Tuesday night at Target Field. The Twins are now 55-63 this season.

Minnesota trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, but Jorge Polanco tied the game with a two-run single. Jake Cave eventually drove in Polanco with a base hit to give the Twins a 3-2 lead.

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano blasted a two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the eighth inning for a pair of insurance runs.

Jake Odorizzi picked up the win for Minnesota with 5.2 innings of two-run, four-hit ball with nine strikeouts, while Trevor Hildenberger earned his second save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.

The Twins will host the Pirates in a matinee Wednesday to wrap up their brief two game series. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage starting at 11:30 a.m.