Twins Pull Out Win Late in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH -- The Minnesota Twins kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the Cleveland Indians 4-2 on Thursday night.

The Twins remain 1 1/2 games out of the final A.L. Wildcard spot and will basically have to win out to have a shot to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2010.

Minnesota got on the board first in Thursday's game after Trevor Plouffe smacked an RBI ground rule double in the fourth inning.

After the Indians took a 2-1 lead, Eduardo Escobar tied it up with an RBI double in the eighth inning.

The game remained tied 2-2 until the Twins' other Eduardo -- Eduardo Nunez -- scored on a wild pitch by Cleveland reliever Cody Allen in the top of the ninth to give Minnesota the lead. The lead was then extended to 4-2 after a sacrifice fly by Torii Hunter .

With the win, Minnesota improves to 83-76 on the season. The Twins will wrap up the 2015 season with a three-game homestead against the A.L. Central Champion Kansas City Royals beginning tomorrow night.