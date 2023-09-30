Twins Outlast Colorado, Norsemen Fall to Wings in Overtime

The Minnesota Twins held on for a close road win in their final regular season series opener on Friday, while the St. Cloud Norsemen fell to Aberdeen in overtime. On Saturday, the Gopher, Bison, and St. John's football teams will all return to the field.

RECAPS:

- The Twins earned a 7-6 walk-off win over the Rockies on the road Friday night. Minnesota got on the board first, with an RBI single from Kyle Farmer in the opening inning. Michael A. Taylor extended that lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer in the second. The Rockies responded with a solo home run to close the gap to 3-1 in the bottom of the inning. The teams traded runs in the third, leaving the score at 4-2. Colorado took the lead away in the fourth with a three-run blast by Alan Trejo. The Rockies extended their lead to 6-4 in the fifth inning with another solo home run. The Twins found their footing again in the seventh, tying the game up 6-6 thanks to solo bombs from Trevor Larnach and Ryan Jeffers. In the top of the ninth, Minnesota slipped away with the win with the go-ahead run coming off of a sacrifice fly from Max Kepler. Joe Ryan struggled on the mound in his regular-season finale. He struck out six but allowed six runs including three home runs on eight hits through five innings for the Twins. The AL Central champs improve to 86-74 and will continue their final series of the regular season with game two in Colorado on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Norsemen came up short against the Aberdeen Wings, falling 4-3 in OT at home on Friday night. The Wings started hot, scoring two goals in the first period, and the Norsemen responded with one of their own to leave the score at 2-1. In the second, St. Cloud netted two more to take the lead 3-2. Aberdeen was able to tie things up in the third 3-3 to send it to overtime. In the extra period, the visitors scored the lone goal and skated away with the win. The Norsemen fall to 2-2-1-1 and will face the Wings (3-3-0-1) again on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. in St. Cloud.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gophers (2-2) will look to get back into the win column when they host Louisiana (3-1) on Saturday. The matchup is also Minnesota's homecoming celebration at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers are a perfect 3-0 against the Ragin' Cajuns and 60-40-3 in homecoming games. Pre-game coverage begins at 9:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The no. 7 Johnnies (2-1) will return to action with a visit to Augsburg (3-0) on Saturday. St. John's is 72-9-2 overall against the Auggies including a 45-0 shutout win last season in Collegeville. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. in Minneapolis.

- The no. 2 Bison (3-0) will look to stay undefeated when they host South Dakota (2-1) on Saturday. The teams have faced each other 86 times since 1903. NDSU leads the series 58-26-2 and has won the last six consecutive matchups. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM KXSS.

