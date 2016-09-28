Twins One Loss Away From Tying Team Record [VIDEO]

The Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 in 11 innings Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium. The loss is the 101st of the season for the Twins, just one away from the franchise record of 102 set in 1982.

Minnesota starter Jose Berrios lasted only 4.2 innings while allowing three runs on four hits and a walk. Eduardo Escobar was 2-4 with a home run for the Twins.

The Twins play at Kansas City again Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON. Pregame coverage begins at 5:30.