Twins Lose Slugfest in Houston

HOUSTON, TX -- The Minnesota Twins out-homered the Houston Astros, but the Astros' home runs counted for more runs in Sunday's 8-5 loss.

The Twins built a two-run lead on the Astros and their ace Dallas Keuchel with solo home runs by Brian Dozier and Eduardo Escobar.

Minnesota starter Tyler Duffey pitched well in his hometown, holding Houston scoreless before running into some trouble and leaving with two on and two out in the seventh inning.

Reliever Trevor May came on and walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. Jose Altuve then reached on an RBI infield single before the big hit of the game -- a grand slam by Jed Lowrie to give the Astros a 5-2 lead.

Aaron Hicks hit the Twins' third solo home run in the following inning to cut the Houston lead to two, but the Astros' Jake Marisnick followed that up with a three-run bomb in the bottom of the eighth to blow the game open at 8-3.

The Twins added two more runs in the ninth but fell short of the comeback, losing 8-5.

With the loss, Minnesota falls to 70-66 on the season. The Twins will start a series with the first place Royals tomorrow night in Kansas City.