Twins Let One Slip Away to ChiSox

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins gave up a three-run lead to lose 6-4 to the Chicago White Sox this afternoon at Target Field.

Eddie Rosario provided the only big hit for the Twins -- a third inning grand slam that gave Minnesota a 4-1 lead.

But the White Sox clawed back against Twins starter Kyle Gibson , and a three-run seventh inning off of Twins reliever Casey Fien led to the loss.

Rookie sensation Miguel Sano got a needed day off as he nurses a hamstring injury, but came on late in the game as a pinch hitter. With the tying run at first base, Sano just got under a 97-mph fastball from White Sox reliever Nate Jones and flew out to short right field.

The Twins (69-64) will travel to Houston to start a weekend series with the Astros tomorrow night. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on your home for the Twins, AM 1240 WJON.