Twins Honor Mauer, Top Kansas City

The Minnesota Twins won a close game at home against the Kansa City Royals at home, the very same night they officially retired Joe Mauer's #7.

It was all KC to start the game. They kicked things off with two runs in the first inning. The Twins trailed 2-0 until the bottom of the fourth when Max Kepler hit a solo home run to close the gap to 2-1.

The Royals responded in the top of the fifth with two more runs to extend their lead to 4-1. Minnesota's bats were just getting warmed up though. In the next frame, Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run home run, and Ehire Adrianza scored on a double from Jorge Polanco.

Tied up at 4-4, the Twins got the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. C.J. Cron hit a double to send Eddie Rosario home. Minnesota won it, 5-4.

Jake Odorizzi had an off night, throwing seven strikeouts, but giving up seven hits in six innings.

The Twins improve to 47-22 and will look for the series sweep in game three with the Royals on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.