Twins Hit Five Homers, Top Cleveland 8-4

The Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 8-4 on Saturday to move to 2-0 in the weekend series.

After a scoreless first inning, Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run home run followed by a solo home run by Willians Astudillo to put the Twins on top 3-0 in the bottom of the second. Cleveland closed the gap to 3-2 in the top of the fourth, but in the bottom frame, Byron Buxton hit a two-run home run for Minnesota.

The Indians found home plate again in the top of the sixth to cut their deficit to 5-3. Then in the top of the eighth, Cleveland added another run to come within one of the Twins. Eddie Rosario gave Minnesota a larger advantage in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run home run. Miguel Sano followed with a solo home run to put the game away.

Rich Hill threw seven strikeouts and allowed four hits and two runs in the first five innings of the game. Matt Wisler, Tyler Clippard, Tyler Duffey, and Taylor Rogers combined for five strikeouts, two hits, and one run in the final four innings.

The Twins improve to 29-18 and will face the Indians in game three on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.