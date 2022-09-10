Twins Fall to Third, Bison, Gophers, and Johnnies Hit the Field

The Minnesota Twins slid down the standings with a loss to Cleveland at home on Friday night. On Saturday, the North Dakota State University, University of Minnesota, and St. John's University football teams will look to stay in the win column while defending their home turf.

RECAPS:

- A late rally from the Twins was not enough to overcome an early deficit when they hosted the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night. Carlos Correa and Sandy León led Minnesota with two runs each in the 7-6 loss. Dylan Bundy threw just one strikeout and allowed 12 hits and seven runs through four and two-thirds innings. The Twins fall to 69-68 and slide down into third place in the AL Central: one game behind the White Sox and two and a half games behind Cleveland. The Guardians improve to 71-65 and will match up against Minnesota again on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The Bison (1-0) will play at home once again when they host North Carolina A&T (0-1) on Saturday. This will be the first matchup between the two schools in program history. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 2:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gophers (1-0) will host Western Illinois (0-1) in their second game of the season Saturday. This is the first time the teams have met. Pre-game starts at 9:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Johnnies (1-0) will look to keep two streaks alive when hosting UW-River Falls (1-0) on Saturday. SJU is 7-0 all-time over the Falcons. Last week, St. John's clawed their way to a 24-10 win over UW-Whitewater, while River Falls earned a shutout win over Elmhurst 63-0. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. at Clemens Stadium.

