Timberwolves Beat Nuggets in OT, Johnnies Gear Up for Homecoming

The Timberwolves won their second straight preseason game with an overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. On Saturday, the NDSU and St. John's football teams will take the field, and the Minnesota Wild hit the ice for their final preseason matchup.

RECAPS:

- The Timberwolves beat Denver 114-112 in the extra period. Minnesota had five players score in the double-digits including Malik Beasley who led the way with 13 points. The Wolves improve to 2-0 in the preseason and will travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Monday night. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The no.5 St. John's University football team will look to stay undefeated when Augsburg (2-2) comes to town on Saturday. The Johnnie's homecoming game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. at Clemens Stadium.

- The Bison will also look to continue their winning streak in a Saturday home game. NDSU (4-0) hosts Northern Iowa (3-1) at 1:00 p.m. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Wild will face the Chicago Blackhawks to close out the preseason. Minnesota is currently 3-2 while Chicago is 2-1. The Wild won the last matchup between the two teams on Thursday 3-2 in overtime. Pregame coverage for Saturday's game starts at 7:15 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History