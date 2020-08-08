Twins Fall to Royals 3-2

The Minnesota Twins lost the weekend series opener to the Kansas City Royals Friday night.

After two scoreless innings, the Twins found home plate first, scoring a run in the top of the third to take a 1-0 lead. The Royals tied it up in the bottom of the third with a run of their own.

In the top of the fourth, Minnesota scored again to retake the lead 2-1. That lead held up until the bottom of the fifth when Kansas City scored again to tie. Then in the bottom of the sixth, the Royals earned the game-winning run, beating the Twins 3-2.

Byron Buxton and Marwin Gonzalez each hit a solo home run for the Twins. Devin Smeltzer gave up four hits and two runs in the first 4.1 innings. Matt Wisler gave up one run in 1.2 innings, and Caleb Thielbar and Sean Poppen combined for three hits and no runs in the final two innings.

The Twins fall to 10-4 and will look to tie the series on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.