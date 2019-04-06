Twins Fall to Phillies

After a tough opening inning, the Minnesota Twins’ comeback attempt came up short in Philadelphia on Friday night.

The Twins got out to a slow start in the opening few innings. Philadelphia had a hot start, running in five in the bottom of the first. In the third inning, Minnesota got on the board with two runs of their own. The Phillies answered with their sixth to extend their lead to 6-2.

Minnesota put up two more in the fifth inning to cut the deficit down to 6-4. Philadelphia pushed it back out to 7-4 going into the sixth inning. Minnesota couldn’t get anything going in the sixth and seventh innings. The Phillies put the game away for good in the bottom of the seventh, by adding three to their total. The Twins fell 10-4.

Jorge Polanco led the team with five hits on five at-bats and one run. Max Kepler , Martín Pérez , and Ehire Adrianza each added one run for Minnesota.

The Twins fall to 4-2. They hit the field for game two against the Phillies on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.